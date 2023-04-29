Wolfe Research Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) to Peer Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFX. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $272.52 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $294.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.69 and a 200-day moving average of $237.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 11.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

