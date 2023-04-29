Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.17-0.23) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $212-232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.63 million.

Shares of WOLF stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at $223,238,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,535,000 after buying an additional 379,398 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,406,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 642,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 119,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 513,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,469,000 after buying an additional 310,149 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

