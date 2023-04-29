WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $16.52

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.57 million and $16.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00027712 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02843981 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $16.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

