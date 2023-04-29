WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0285 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.57 million and $16.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003980 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028039 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009823 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.