WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0285 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $284.57 million and $16.52 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000507 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00028039 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02845671 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

