Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Capitalization of $979.57 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $322.65 or 0.01102670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $979.57 million and $76.89 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,036,023 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

