Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts updated its FY23 guidance to $3.92-4.06 EPS.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $68.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.90.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.14.

In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,362,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after buying an additional 182,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Further Reading

