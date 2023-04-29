X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Short Interest Up 86.8% in April

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a growth of 86.8% from the March 31st total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.3 %

XFOR opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.68.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.20.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $25,780.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,692 shares of company stock worth $50,864. Insiders own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

