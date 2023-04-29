Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,643. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

