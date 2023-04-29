XYO (XYO) Hits Market Cap of $58.92 Million

XYO (XYO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 29th. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00027441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018187 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,286.36 or 1.00036761 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000108 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00484012 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $948,820.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

