XYO (XYO) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

XYO (XYO) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, XYO has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $60.10 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00484012 USD and is up 3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $948,820.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

