ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $428,704.32

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $428,704.32 and $22.96 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00129098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00049108 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

