Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 313,770 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 313,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,698,000. Arch Capital Group makes up about 2.9% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.
