Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Oil Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 345.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 80,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after buying an additional 62,683 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,894,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,459,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,303,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded up $6.05 on Friday, reaching $274.13. The company had a trading volume of 519,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,911. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.88. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $195.77 and a 1 year high of $336.30.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

