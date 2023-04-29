Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys New Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,476,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,361,270. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,748,433.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 30,437 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,082,339.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,433.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Further Reading

