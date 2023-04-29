Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.1 %

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.54. 1,911,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,322. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

