Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 279,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 67,118 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $31.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,211,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,856. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.391 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

