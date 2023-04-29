Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 228.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,550 shares during the period. RenaissanceRe comprises about 1.7% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of RenaissanceRe worth $11,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 2.3 %

In other news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.41. 477,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,514. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.93%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

