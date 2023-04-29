Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $14.74 Million in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 107,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,000. Chord Energy comprises 2.1% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.26% of Chord Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $67,071,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,727. Chord Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.35 and a 1-year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $4.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total value of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,243,148.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,693 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.