Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Invests $2.57 Million in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Capri by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 737.5% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Capri by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.87.

Shares of CPRI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.50. 2,071,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,871. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.27. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

