Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 22,966 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 193.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after buying an additional 132,504 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,980,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,868,000 after buying an additional 162,870 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,098,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,374,000 after buying an additional 1,531,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. 11,809,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,679,502. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $110.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,535. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

