Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.09. 2,241,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

