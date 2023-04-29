Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,881,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in EngageSmart by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 162,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EngageSmart by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 285,945 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EngageSmart Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.10 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.65.
Insider Transactions at EngageSmart
In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
