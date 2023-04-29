Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Stake in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EngageSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,881,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in EngageSmart by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 162,499 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EngageSmart by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 684,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,157,000 after acquiring an additional 285,945 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,077. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.10 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.65.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. EngageSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EngageSmart news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,452.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Partners (Ber sold 912,381 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $16,596,210.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,271,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,039,312.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

