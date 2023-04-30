105,390 Shares in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $12,753,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 831,978 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 369,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 167,086 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 316.8% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 135,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Performance

BCX stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

