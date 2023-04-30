11,015 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Up 2.3 %

PYPL traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,718,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,878. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.39 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.