12,494 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of CCI stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $193.95.
Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crown Castle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.
About Crown Castle
Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crown Castle (CCI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.