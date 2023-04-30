12,494 Shares in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 453.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total transaction of $604,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $123.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.