14,509 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,460,000 after buying an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 34,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,484.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $30,919.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

