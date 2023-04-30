20,540 Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned 0.16% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,794,000 after buying an additional 31,259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 763,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 88,706 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 449,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,476 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 45,423 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,856. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $635.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.76.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

