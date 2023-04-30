2,182 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

NYSE:ADM opened at $78.08 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.28. The firm has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

