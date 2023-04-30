2,977 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $76.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.68. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

