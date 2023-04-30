3,007 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after buying an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,812,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS opened at $85.30 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $87.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.80.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

