3,335 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Boeing by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,588.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 558,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 525,085 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.29 and a 200 day moving average of $191.75. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

