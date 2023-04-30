4,463 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 26,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $65.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

