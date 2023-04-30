5,085 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Acquired by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,795,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $342,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $72.79.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
