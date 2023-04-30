67,491 Shares in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Bought by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4,635.5% in the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 584,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,493,000 after buying an additional 572,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TOTL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $41.11. The stock had a trading volume of 564,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,369. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $43.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

