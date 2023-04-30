7,355 Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Purchased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after buying an additional 231,649 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,246,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,104,000 after buying an additional 42,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $97.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

