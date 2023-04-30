86,123 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance
IEFA traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $68.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,629,980 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.
About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
