A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.68 billion-$3.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.29. 3,274,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, for a total transaction of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,218.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,141.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

