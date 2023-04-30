AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

ELUXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Handelsbanken cut AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

