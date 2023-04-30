AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Up 15.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $32.12.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
