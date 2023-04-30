ABCMETA Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $290.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019153 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001128 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,399.59 or 1.00010038 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002147 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $144.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.