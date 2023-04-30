Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN opened at $280.29 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.95. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

