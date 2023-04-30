Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives $387.45 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $387.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,634. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after acquiring an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $377.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $360.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

