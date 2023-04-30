Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 35,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

