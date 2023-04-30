Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,840,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 35,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.37 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $109.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.56, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.95.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Featured Stories
