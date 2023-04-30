Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $701.42 million, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.98.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,335. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

