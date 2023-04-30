Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Short Interest Update

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.46. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $701.42 million, a PE ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.98.
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Aehr Test Systems
In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,762,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $880,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,679,335. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 384,636 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 333,039 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.