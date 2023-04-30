Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

