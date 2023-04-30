Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Short Interest Update

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado acquired 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt bought 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,375 shares of company stock worth $177,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance
ATSG stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $34.00.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
