Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Akoustis Technologies Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of AKTS stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.87. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.
