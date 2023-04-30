Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 287.98%. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. On average, analysts expect Akoustis Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AKTS stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.87. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $203.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 984,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 18,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after buying an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

