Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.54 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Desjardins cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

Institutional Trading of Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently -134.38%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

