Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

AHPI opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $16,052.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $3.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Healthcare Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Allied Healthcare Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

