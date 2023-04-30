Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 35.8% in April

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the March 31st total of 169,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Almaden Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

AAU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. 313,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 26.92, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

