Alpha Finance Lab One Day Volume Reaches $20.18 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $134.83 million and $20.18 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00027535 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.